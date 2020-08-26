Advertisement

Relief is on the Way

Cooler Air + Rain Arriving Soon
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:14 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It is going to be another hot one for most of us across the region. We will see highs in the low 90s to the north with upper 90s in the south. The wind will pick up a little, as well and we’ll see a few clouds move into northern and central parts of the region. There’s a slight chance we may see a few stray showers or thunderstorms move through central and northern parts of the region overnight.

We’ll start to see some changes take place by Thursday. A cold front will move through the region and will start to knock highs down into the 80s for parts of the region. In the tri-state area, we’ll still manage the 90s for highs Thursday. That front will spark off a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night all across the region. There will be a slight risk of severe weather with those storms. Main threats would be strong wind and large hail. After that front passes, we’ll see highs in the low to mid 80s for Friday and over the weekend. We’ll have another chance of rain coming up Sunday and Monday.

By the beginning of next week, we’re going to cool off even more. Most of us will see highs drop into the low to mid 70s. Many of us will push back into the 80s by next Wednesday before another push of cooler air moves through.

