Remedy Brewing Co. hosts the first Woofstock

Woofstck
Woofstck(Colton Molesky)
By Colton Molesky
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Dakota Dachshund Rescue and Remedy Brewing Co. collaborate to host the first-ever Woofstock, to raise money for the medical care of the dogs at the rescue.

The event kicks off Saturday at 4:00 p.m., with live music until 7:30 p.m. and food, drinks, the raffle and silent auction until 9:00 p.m. Remedy’s patio will also feature eight local vendors and a photo booth for pictures with one of the 12 dogs from the rescue up for adoption. There will also be a costume parade at 6:00 p.m., feature the dogs up for adoption.

Proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will go to DDR as well as a portion of the money made by the vendors and Remedy Brewing Co.

The event is family-friendly and all leashed dogs are welcome.

