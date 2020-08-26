Remedy Brewing Co. hosts the first Woofstock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Dakota Dachshund Rescue and Remedy Brewing Co. collaborate to host the first-ever Woofstock, to raise money for the medical care of the dogs at the rescue.

The event kicks off Saturday at 4:00 p.m., with live music until 7:30 p.m. and food, drinks, the raffle and silent auction until 9:00 p.m. Remedy’s patio will also feature eight local vendors and a photo booth for pictures with one of the 12 dogs from the rescue up for adoption. There will also be a costume parade at 6:00 p.m., feature the dogs up for adoption.

Proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will go to DDR as well as a portion of the money made by the vendors and Remedy Brewing Co.

The event is family-friendly and all leashed dogs are welcome.

