Sioux Center man sentenced for allegedly showing explicit pictures to children

Brady Christopher DeJong-Pedersen
Brady Christopher DeJong-Pedersen(Sioux County State's Attorney)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Dakota News Now) - A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced for allegedly showing sexually explicit pictures to minors at a church children’s program.

Nineteen-your-old Brady Dejong-Pederson of Sioux Center, Iowa was convicted of violating the sex offender registry and ordered to pay court costs and attorney fees. He will also be sentenced for an unrelated assault in O’Brien County, according to the Sioux County State’s Attorney’s office.

The charge stems from an incident on Oct. 23, 2019. Prosecutors say Dejong-Pedersen - who was already a registered sex offender - entered the Sioux Center First Reformed Church gym during a children’s ministry program. He told a group of minors he wanted to show them something, then allegedly showed four minors sexually explicit images of women with their breasts exposed.

Church staff immediately confronted DeJong-Pedersen and contacted authorities.

