Sioux Falls police investigating after shots fired at vehicle

(WSAZ)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are looking for suspects who they say fired shots at a car in central Sioux Falls.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the victims were driving on W. 12th Street near Grange Avenue when another vehicle passed and fired several shots.

Several bullets hit the victims’ car, but no one inside was hurt. The other vehicle drove away after the incident.

Clemens described the suspects’ vehicle as a gray SUV. No other details about the suspects have been released. Police say the motive is still unclear.

