South Dakota universities launch COVID-19 tracking tools

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s six public universities are launching websites that track COVID-19 cases on each of their campuses.

The Board of Regents announced on Tuesday that each university will launch dashboards that track individual cases among students and staff. As of Wednesday morning, four universities - USD, NSU, BHSU, and SDSM&T - had their dashboards up and running. SDSU and DSU did not yet have their sites available.

The launch of these dashboards come after the South Dakota Department of Health said that while it will track overall cases in the state’s university system, it will not break down those cases by university. The same goes for the state’s K-12 system. Some districts are making public how many cases there are in their system; others, like the Sioux Falls School District, are only making the information available to parents.

As of Wednesday morning, the four universities with active dashboards are reporting 91 COVID-19 cases. This is already up 20 cases from the Department of Health’s latest tally in public universities, which is updated each Monday.

COVID-19 websites by university

University of South Dakota

South Dakota State University (dashboard not yet active)

Northern State University

Dakota State University (dashboard not yet active)

Black Hills State University

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

