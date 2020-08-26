Advertisement

TONIGHT AT 10: ‘Forward into Light’ special honors those who fought for women’s right to vote

In this Aug. 19, 1920 photo made available by the Library of Congress, Alice Paul, chair of the National Woman's Party, unfurls a banner after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, from a balcony at the NWP's headquarters in Washington.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - All this week, Dakota News Now has been marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

Wednesday night, we’ll share a special story honoring those who fought for that right.

The Dakota News Now “Forward into Light” special airs Wednesday night at 10 on KSFY.

