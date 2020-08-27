Advertisement

1 killed, 1 injured in house explosion near Marshall

The aftermath of Thursday morning's house explosion near Marshall.
The aftermath of Thursday morning's house explosion near Marshall.(Dakota News Now)
Aug. 27, 2020
MARSHALL, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home near Marshall, Minn.

The explosion took place around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at a home two miles east of town on Minnesota State Highway 19.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to a Marshall hospital for injuries she received in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office asked people to stay away from the area until the investigation is completed.

Dakota News Now has received several reports of people feeling the explosion around the town of Marshall, at least two miles away.

