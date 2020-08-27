2 leaders of Mitchell economic groups abruptly resign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The leaders of the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and Mitchell Area Development Corporation have resigned, though it unclear why.

Dakota Radio Group reports the executive teams of both organizations made the decision to accept Mark Vaux’s and Sonya Moller’s resignations

The respective boards have appointed David Lambert to lead the organizations on an interim basis. Lambert said the news was “leaked” internally to a local news organization. He said both boards have scheduled meetings to discuss the work plan they want to go forward with.

Lambert is also Regional Director of Dakota Heartland Development Association.

