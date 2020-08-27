Advertisement

Billion Auto Plays of the Week

Top plays from football, soccer, golf and baseball
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets sinks back to back birdies to help Lincoln win the Warrior Lynx invite.

O'Gorman's Ellie Ripperda bends it from the corner to tally against Brandon Valley.

Tate Larson caps off Arlington-Lake Preston’s big opening night win at Parker with an impressive 55 yard return for a pick six.

Down 3 in the 9th inning at Fargo the Canaries storm back with 9 runs to steal a 9-4 victory.

Our top play goes Peyton Jung....who goes over the top to help Warner roll past Sully Buttes.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

