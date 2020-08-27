Billion Auto Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln’s Bennett Geraets sinks back to back birdies to help Lincoln win the Warrior Lynx invite.

O'Gorman's Ellie Ripperda bends it from the corner to tally against Brandon Valley.

Tate Larson caps off Arlington-Lake Preston’s big opening night win at Parker with an impressive 55 yard return for a pick six.

Down 3 in the 9th inning at Fargo the Canaries storm back with 9 runs to steal a 9-4 victory.

Our top play goes Peyton Jung....who goes over the top to help Warner roll past Sully Buttes.

And those are your Billion Automotive Plays of the Week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.