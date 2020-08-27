Advertisement

Continued unemployment claims in South Dakota drop substantially in August

(WVLT)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Continued unemployment claims have dropped substantially since the beginning of August in South Dakota, while first-time claims continue to fluctuate in the state.

The state received 9,051 continued claims for the week ending in Aug. 15, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor’s latest jobs report. This is down from roughly 15,000 at the beginning of August, and down from the post-pandemic high of over 25,000 in early May.

Department of Labor spokesperson Dawn Douvre said the significant drop could be due to a variety of factors, including people going back to work. She said more employers are hiring, and the state currently has 20,000 job openings listed in its database. However, she said other factors could include the fact that the $600 additional weekly federal benefit ended on July 1. In addition, the state’s requirement that people filing for unemployment must perform two work search activities each week was reinstated on Aug. 1.

First-time claims dropped by 32 to 752 in the latest report. While still above the pre-pandemic average of 200-300 per week, it is down from the several thousand per week that were filed in the early days of the pandemic.

Douvre said the Department of Labor anticipates the number of both initial and continued claims to fluctuate week to week, as some employers are still doing rolling furloughs or temporary bulk layoffs.

Nationwide, slightly over 1 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week.

