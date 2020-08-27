Cooling Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see a good amount of sunshine for our Thursday, but we will see a few showers and thunderstorms form out west later today. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the south. Overnight, there is a slight risk of severe weather. Storms could have some strong wind gusts and large hail. Lows will drop down into the 60s.

Any storms should clear out by Friday morning and we’ll see cooler air settle into the region. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. There will be slight chances of thunderstorms especially in northern South Dakota. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’re going to cool off even more by the beginning of next week. There’s a chance of storms Monday and highs will only be in the low to mid 70s.

We’re going to keep the 70s around for Tuesday before we start to warm up. By the middle of next week, we’ll have highs back in the 80s. After that, it looks like we could cool off again. Highs by next weekend may drop back into the 70s.

