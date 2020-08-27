Advertisement

Cooling Off

More Storms Tonight
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We are going to see a good amount of sunshine for our Thursday, but we will see a few showers and thunderstorms form out west later today. Highs will range from the mid 80s in the north to the low to mid 90s in the south. Overnight, there is a slight risk of severe weather. Storms could have some strong wind gusts and large hail. Lows will drop down into the 60s.

Any storms should clear out by Friday morning and we’ll see cooler air settle into the region. Highs Friday will be in the low 80s. Over the weekend, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. There will be slight chances of thunderstorms especially in northern South Dakota. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. We’re going to cool off even more by the beginning of next week. There’s a chance of storms Monday and highs will only be in the low to mid 70s.

We’re going to keep the 70s around for Tuesday before we start to warm up. By the middle of next week, we’ll have highs back in the 80s. After that, it looks like we could cool off again. Highs by next weekend may drop back into the 70s.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler Air Returns

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Hot and Humid Conditions Continue

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Sultry Conditions Sticking Around

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

Hot/Humid Weather Stays In Place

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:57 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update

Latest News

Forecast

Phil Schreck's Sunday Night Weather

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Weather Update

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:17 AM CDT
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Forecast

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Warm, Sunny, and Limited Rain

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Tyler Roney
Wednesday Weather Update

Forecast

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
|

Forecast

Quiet Days Ahead

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT
|
By Phil Schreck
Wednesday Weather Update