Advertisement

Defense official: Arson suspected as cause of Navy ship fire

In this July 14, 2020, file photo, a helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego. A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect. The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.
In this July 14, 2020, file photo, a helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 combats a fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) at Naval Base San Diego. A senior defense official says arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect. The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.(Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Garrett LaBarge/U.S. Navy via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Arson is suspected as the cause of a July 12 fire that left extensive damage to the USS Bonhomme Richard and a U.S. Navy sailor is being questioned as a potential suspect, a senior defense official said Wednesday.

The official, with knowledge of the investigation, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public.

The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The future of the ship remains uncertain.

The amphibious assault ships are among the few in the U.S. fleet that can act as a mini aircraft carrier. If the Bonhomme Richard is not repaired, it could cost the Navy up to $4 billion to replace it, according to defense analysts.

The Bonhomme Richard was nearing the end of a two-year upgrade estimated to cost $250 million.

_____

Baldor reported from Washington.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Watch: Noem says “founding principles are under attack” in RNC speech

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Kristi Noem gave remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday night, stating the nation’s “founding principles are under attack.”

News

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

National

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg to get Liberty Medal

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal.

News

Laura gains strength, could bring ‘unsurvivable’ storm surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

Latest News

National

Wednesday’s Reds-Brews, M’s-Padres games off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the situation says the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds is being postponed in the wake of the shooting of a Black man in Wisconsin.

News

LIVE: Republican National Convention Day 3 featuring VP Mike Pence and Gov. Noem

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Watch live coverage of the Republican National Convention as President Donald Trump is officially nominated as the party’s candidate for president.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

News

New Redfield school building finally complete for new school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Redfield school district completes their construction project, in time for the start of school.