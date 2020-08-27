Forward Into Light event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

On this day 100 years ago, the 19th Amendment officially took effect giving many women across the United States the right to vote in all federal elections.

It was the beginning of a 70 plus year fight for suffrage. The fight continued into the 1960s for black women and Native American women for decades to earn the vote.

Tonight, we have the exclusive honor of joining with the nonpartisan South Dakota Women’s Vote Centennial Delegation in celebrating this first important milestone.

Grab a drink and join us for this virtual Cheers to 100 years toast.

PAT MILLER:

Good evening, I’m Pat Miller, a former South Dakota First Lady and the chair of the Women’s Vote Delegation known as Her Vote Her Voice.

For the past week, we have been celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. Tonight, we’ll take part in a virtual Cheers to 100 years toast and join with other states in lighting up our buildings and monuments in the colors of the suffrage movement.

But before we get to that, here are a few words from Governor Kristi Noem.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM:

Hi I’m Governor Kristi Noem.

South Dakotans have grit. A toughness passed down through the generations.

The women who came before us had grit.

They fought during a pandemic

A war

And civil unrest to win the right to vote.

To give us a voice.

Without their efforts, it would not have been possible for

me to become South Dakota’s first female Governor.

We’ve come a long way in 100 years, but we’re still

fighting to preserve the stories of women’s impact on our state.

We need to preserve our history so our young girls and women will know that suffrage wasn’t

just a movement to win the vote.

It was an invitation to follow your dreams…

And it gave us the freedom to accomplish them.

Earning this privilege took sacrifice,

determination

and grit.

Because of the suffragists, we have the right to participate in the great experiment of American government.

Because of their passion, we are free to follow ours.

We should honor these women and their tremendous work. That’s why I appointed the Women’s Vote Centennial Delegation. And out of that came the Her Vote. Her Voice initiative.

I encourage you to support these efforts by learning more, donating online, or uncovering a story or artifact of how women changed our state.

Our fight might be different.

But our history is the same. Let’s work to preserve this history for our daughters and granddaughters to help them find their voice.

Thank you.

PAT MILLER:

Did you know South Dakota was one of the first states to extended women the right to vote before the ratification of the 19th Amendment?

While we're blessed to live in a state with an active and supported historical society, the stories of women's impact on our state are underrepresented.

Our rich history is slipping through the cracks.

Her Vote Her Voice volunteers from all over South Dakota are on a mission to change that.

For the past year, we’ve been working to educate, gather artifacts and raise funds to help preserve and archive these stories.

We need your help.

Instead of throwing away old family boxes piling up in basements, barns and attics, look through them for letters, diaries or items from the suffrage movement.

Honor and hold each other up by nominating a woman for the statewide Honor Wall.

Or give a gift online to ensure we can properly archive our rich history.

Learn more by visiting our website: hervotehervoice.org.

TRACY SAATHOFF:

On this centennial anniversary, we’re joining cities, states and women all across the country in virtually toasting the incredible women of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

We are uniting together to light up buildings, monuments, and sculptures in the suffrage movement's colors.

This Forward into Light celebration honors the slogan of those who paved the way "forward through the darkness and forward into light."

The meaningful preservation of our history is how we can move forward into a brighter future.

Let's all raise our glasses and cheers to a remarkable 100 years.

Thank you. Please enjoy South Dakota's Forward into Light celebration. Good Night.

