Gov. Noem, Seattle mayor spar following RNC speech

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Republican National Convetion
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at the Republican National Convetion
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got into a war of words with the mayor of Seattle following Noem’s high-profile speech at the Republican National Convention.

In Noem’s address Wednesday night, she said the nation’s “founding principles are under attack,” and that President Donald Trump is working to protect those principles. She specifically cited unrest in some cities, with the following line:

From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t - good, hard-working Americans - are left to fend for themselves.”

MORE: Watch Noem’s full speech

During her speech, cable news channel MSNBC broke out of RNC coverage with host Rachel Maddow saying “As we’ve said over the course of this coverage, we will interject when we feel like there’s something important, or deliberate and very wrong that should be corrected, just so we feel responsible about our broadcast.” Maddow invited Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan to respond to Noem’s comments.

“Her caricature of the great cities across America is not only wrong, it’s purposefully wrong,” Durkan said. “I think she needs to get off Twitter and get off Fox News, and come see our city.” Durkan added that violent crime has gone down in her city, and that home values remain strong.

The MSNBC clip went viral on social media, and Noem herself soon responded on Twitter, questioning Durkan’s response to long-term occupying protests in her city.

Noem was active again on Twitter Thursday morning, heaping more praise on Trump - though she did not address Durkan’s comments any further.

