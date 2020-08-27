Her Vote. Her Voice. celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday, August 26th marked 100 years since the 19th Amendment went into effect giving women the right to vote. Celebrations have been happening all week, put on by Her Vote. Her Voice. As a part of the commemoration, places like Falls Park, Susan B. Anthony Elementary School, the Arc of Dreams, and the Corn Palace were lit up purple and yellow.

The Nineteenth Amendment's adoption was certified on August 26, 1920. Getting to that point wasn't easy.

“It took women over 50 years in Dakota Territory and South Dakota for them to get the right to vote. They went through many many ballot initiatives in order to achieve it. And I think back in the early 1900s how hard it would be to organize people. The roads that we have now weren’t here then. The communication systems that we have weren’t here,” said Volunteer Karen Schreier.

Then the Spanish flu hit.

“I kind of think it’s ironic that it was so hard for women there at the end to get the right to vote because of the Spanish flu and as we are trying to celebrate, so many things had to be canceled and rearranged because of this COVID epidemic,” said Schreier.

Her Vote. Her Voice. is a non-partisan project of the South Dakota Historical Society Foundation that was put together and appointed by Governor Kristi Noem. Hundreds of volunteers in South Dakota have participated over the past several years to help celebrate the hard work it took 100 years ago.

“With things like our virtual events, which have been happening. We have been doing a podcast series where there is a new episode launching every day and that continues for the next several days. We’ve had different history events and presentations,” said Co-Chair Tracy Saathoff.

Not only is it a milestone worth celebrating but Saathoff says,” It also is a reminder that we’re making changes in history every single day. So the choices we make are impacting the legacy for the future. And how are we all using our voice today to make the future we want to live in?”

The women of Her Vote. Her Voice. hope to also inspire women to continue voting.

“I think the most important thing for future women leaders is to make sure that they are well informed on the issues and always exercise their right to vote because that’s really our only voice,” said Schreier.

With the November election coming up the organization also wants to remind not only women but everyone to make sure you are registered to vote. That way you can vote in the 2020 election.

The campaign runs through March of 2021, which is women’s history month. To join in on the celebrations, see what other events are coming up, or to join the committee visit Her Vote. Her Voice.

