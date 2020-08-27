Advertisement

New Brookings asst. police chief issues statement over 2016 social media post

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Assistant Police Chief of the Brookings Police Department has issued a statement apologizing for statements he made in 2016 after several police officers were fatally shot in Dallas.

Dakota Radio Group reports Joe Fishbaugher said his previous comments were wrong, and that he has taken what he learned and used it to be a better person.

Fishbaugher was formally introduced as the assistant chief in Tuesday night’s Brookings City Council meeting, replacing Derrick Powers, who recently retired.

During the meeting, Brookings resident Dr. Fedora Sutton raised questions about Fishbaugher’s selection, pointing to a social media post he made in 2016 where he said he wanted to “strap on my gear and go hunting” after listening to scanner traffic the night five officers were fatally shot amid protests over police brutality in Dallas. Fishbaugher was placed on temporary leave following the comment.

Sutton said while she has heard positive things about Fishbaugher, she said we are at a times where police officers’ views on “fairness on treatment of all members of the community” is critical, referencing nationwide protests over racial inequality.

Council member and former police officer Joey Collins took exception to some of Sutton’s comments, leading to the following exchange:

SUTTON: “You tell me who Joe Fishbaugher was going out to strap on his guns against.”

COLLINS: “I will. He was talking about cop killers, people going around killing cops.”

SUTTON: “I don’t wish to hear any excuses...”

COLLINS: (speaking at the same time) “...You should know what you’re talking about before you come up here and start talking.” (gavel bangs)

SUTTON: “I do not wish to hear excuses from you for unacceptable behavior.”

Brookings Mayor Keith Corbett ended the discussion, noting the council does not normally comment during the open forum.

In a press release issued after the meeting, City Manager Paul Briseno said, “during the search to fill the position of assistant police chief, all candidates were thoroughly vetted, and I personally can assure you that Joe Fishbaugher will live our mission of treating all with respect and equality.”

Fishbaugher then released his statement apologizing for his statement on Thursday. “Today, I’m asking for forgiveness for what happened then,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sioux Falls Lyft driver searches for coin owner

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Sioux Falls Lyft driver wants to find coin owner.

News

Continued unemployment claims in South Dakota drop substantially in August

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Continued unemployment claims have dropped substantially since the beginning of August in South Dakota, while first-time claims continue to fluctuate in the state.

Marshall home explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities are investigating an explosion that leveled a home near Marshall.

News

1 killed, 1 injured in house explosion near Marshall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home near Marshall, Minn.

Latest News

News

2 leaders of Mitchell economic groups abruptly resign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The leaders of the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and Mitchell Area Development Corporation have resigned, though it unclear why.

News

Sioux Falls School District starts the fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Sioux Falls School District starts the fall semester during the pandemic, with new safety measures in place for students and staff.

News

Gov. Noem, Seattle mayor spar following RNC speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got into a war of words with the mayor of Seattle following Noem’s high-profile speech at the Republican National Convention.

News

Walk in Sioux Center, IA to support kids camp that focuses on mental health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The WALK for Mental Health Awareness is Saturday, September 12th in Sioux Center, IA.

News

Forward Into Light event

Updated: 3 hours ago
100 years ago this week, the 19th Amendment officially took effect giving many women across the United States the right to vote in all federal elections.

News

Forward Into Light

Updated: 3 hours ago