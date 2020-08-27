New Brookings asst. police chief issues statement over 2016 social media post

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The new Assistant Police Chief of the Brookings Police Department has issued a statement apologizing for statements he made in 2016 after several police officers were fatally shot in Dallas.

Dakota Radio Group reports Joe Fishbaugher said his previous comments were wrong, and that he has taken what he learned and used it to be a better person.

Fishbaugher was formally introduced as the assistant chief in Tuesday night’s Brookings City Council meeting, replacing Derrick Powers, who recently retired.

During the meeting, Brookings resident Dr. Fedora Sutton raised questions about Fishbaugher’s selection, pointing to a social media post he made in 2016 where he said he wanted to “strap on my gear and go hunting” after listening to scanner traffic the night five officers were fatally shot amid protests over police brutality in Dallas. Fishbaugher was placed on temporary leave following the comment.

Sutton said while she has heard positive things about Fishbaugher, she said we are at a times where police officers’ views on “fairness on treatment of all members of the community” is critical, referencing nationwide protests over racial inequality.

Council member and former police officer Joey Collins took exception to some of Sutton’s comments, leading to the following exchange:

SUTTON: “You tell me who Joe Fishbaugher was going out to strap on his guns against.”

COLLINS: “I will. He was talking about cop killers, people going around killing cops.”

SUTTON: “I don’t wish to hear any excuses...”

COLLINS: (speaking at the same time) “...You should know what you’re talking about before you come up here and start talking.” (gavel bangs)

SUTTON: “I do not wish to hear excuses from you for unacceptable behavior.”

Brookings Mayor Keith Corbett ended the discussion, noting the council does not normally comment during the open forum.

In a press release issued after the meeting, City Manager Paul Briseno said, “during the search to fill the position of assistant police chief, all candidates were thoroughly vetted, and I personally can assure you that Joe Fishbaugher will live our mission of treating all with respect and equality.”

Fishbaugher then released his statement apologizing for his statement on Thursday. “Today, I’m asking for forgiveness for what happened then,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.