Northern State cancels Gypsy Day parade as pandemic precaution

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aberdeen’s Main Street will remain quiet again this year for Northern State’s homecoming, with the cancellation of the 105th Gypsy Day parade.

Northern State officials announced the decision Thursday morning, citing precautions surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The cancellation follows the postponement of all Fall athletics and off-campus activities at Northern State. Megan Frewaldt, Director of Student Involvement and Leadership, said that while it’s a disappointing result to a year’s worth of planning, students have been understanding of the process.

“I was thinking of our parade chair. He’s been the parade chair for two years, and everything about planning this parade. And two years in a row he hasn’t been able to have that. You know, it’s really disheartening, it’s disappointing. But when we talked with the student committee, they understood. They got it.” said Frewaldt.

Karlie Zacha is the chair of the student homecoming planning committee. She said that while she understands why the parade was cancelled, she hopes other students will still participate in other homecoming activities to bring everyone together.

“I personally feel like, it makes us more of a family as the campus. Because the whole campus is just like a big family to most people here.” said Zacha.

It’s the second straight year without the parade, after heavy snow led to the shutdown last year. Frewaldt said that dealing with the cancellations has been a learning experience, something that future homecomings will take into consideration.

“A lot of what we’ve learned with this, with COVID, is flexibility. How to be flexible, how to envision things in a different way.”

Currently all other homecoming activities are still scheduled, either virtually or in-person following SDBOR and CDC guidelines.

