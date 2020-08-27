Sioux Falls Lyft driver searches for coin owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls Lyft driver says the coin was left in his car Friday August 7th between 10 pm and midnight. He posted about finding the coin on his Facebook page but so far- no one has come forward.

“Of course I had never seen it before. But then I looked it over here and saw that it was a coin for the United States Marine Corps and I’m really really hoping that this will work and that we can find the owner of this coin because I’m sure that this is quite a sentimental coin for whoever it belongs to.” said driver Jason Mitchell.

If you or someone you know is the rightful owner, please reach out to us here at Dakota News Now on our Facebook page.

