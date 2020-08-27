Advertisement

Sioux Falls Lyft driver searches for coin owner

By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls Lyft driver says the coin was left in his car Friday August 7th between 10 pm and midnight. He posted about finding the coin on his Facebook page but so far- no one has come forward.

“Of course I had never seen it before. But then I looked it over here and saw that it was a coin for the United States Marine Corps and I’m really really hoping that this will work and that we can find the owner of this coin because I’m sure that this is quite a sentimental coin for whoever it belongs to.” said driver Jason Mitchell.

If you or someone you know is the rightful owner, please reach out to us here at Dakota News Now on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Brookings asst. police chief issues statement over 2016 social media post

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The new Assistant Police Chief of the Brookings Police Department has issued a statement apologizing for statements he made in 2016 after several police officers were fatally shot in Dallas.

News

Continued unemployment claims in South Dakota drop substantially in August

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Continued unemployment claims have dropped substantially since the beginning of August in South Dakota, while first-time claims continue to fluctuate in the state.

Marshall home explosion

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities are investigating an explosion that leveled a home near Marshall.

News

1 killed, 1 injured in house explosion near Marshall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home near Marshall, Minn.

Latest News

News

2 leaders of Mitchell economic groups abruptly resign

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The leaders of the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and Mitchell Area Development Corporation have resigned, though it unclear why.

News

Sioux Falls School District starts the fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The Sioux Falls School District starts the fall semester during the pandemic, with new safety measures in place for students and staff.

News

Gov. Noem, Seattle mayor spar following RNC speech

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got into a war of words with the mayor of Seattle following Noem’s high-profile speech at the Republican National Convention.

News

Walk in Sioux Center, IA to support kids camp that focuses on mental health

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The WALK for Mental Health Awareness is Saturday, September 12th in Sioux Center, IA.

News

Forward Into Light event

Updated: 3 hours ago
100 years ago this week, the 19th Amendment officially took effect giving many women across the United States the right to vote in all federal elections.

News

Forward Into Light

Updated: 3 hours ago