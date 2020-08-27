SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The Sioux Falls School District starts the fall semester today, and elementary through high school students will begin classes across the area. The return to the classroom will look a little different.

The primary goal of school staff around the district is to control highly trafficked areas like the hall in between classes and cafeteria. Staff expects the use of masks in those areas; students are asked to go directly to class and avoid socializing in such places. Staff is required to wear masks and given supplies to wipe down high-touch areas throughout the day. Despite a litany of changes, the superintendent is confident in the students and teachers.

“It’s all of those safety protocols while still trying to be welcoming, joyful places where kids come to learn and teachers come to teach, and that’s one of those things we’ve seen with our summer programs is that kids have come, they’ve done a great job with their masks, they’ve done a great job with they’re teachers, they get it, and our kids know what to do, and our teachers know how to help them do it well,’ said Superintendent Jane Stavem.

To allow for fewer students in classes as everyone adjusts to the new normal, the first day of school is split between August 27th and 28th, while still other students start the fall semester online.

The calendar schedule for every school in the Sioux Falls School District is located here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.