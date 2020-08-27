Someone You Should Know: Staying #ChowStrong

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls school administrator has been open about his cancer battle since the journey began. Two years in and he has some encouraging news to share, along with an important message for anyone going through a difficult battle of their own.

This month marks two years since Washington High School Activities Director Nate Malchow was diagnosed with cancer: stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But, there’s a different two-year mark in his cancer journey that he has his sights set on, one he hasn’t reached just yet, it’s still six months away.

“That would be two years in remission. If there’s going to be a re-occurrence in this type of cancer, 80% of those re-occurrences occur within the first two years (of remission.) So, getting to February (2021) is going to be a big date for my family and I. And then once you hit five years, they declare you cancer-free,” Nate says.

Being in remission means his CT scans and bloodwork aren’t showing any detectable cancer. A month ago, he got some good news to give him and his family an added boost.

“They’re telling me that I don’t have to have any scans unless I start showing symptoms again. I’ll go back every three months just to do bloodwork and meet with my doctor. When we’re going through this journey as a family, any time we can get good news, we’ll take that.”

His wife posted that update in the #chowstrong Facebook group which has more than 500 members. Nate says having the support of so many people has made a difference, so has keeping a positive attitude. He has this message for others going through a tough time:

“If there’s adversity or you have something that’s not going your way, there’s a little ray of sunshine involved in that too and what can I learn to make myself better? Through this whole experience, I’ve really learned to appreciate the things I have around me, my family, the people I get to work with.”

While his battle isn’t over yet, things are looking up.

“I’m fortunate to be doing what I’m doing each and every day,” he says.

Something else that is keeping Nate feeling good is staying active. He has gotten into biking this summer and jogging.

