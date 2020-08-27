Advertisement

Someone You Should Know: Staying #ChowStrong

Sioux Falls school administrator remains in remission from stage 3 cancer
Sioux Falls school administrator remains in remission from stage 3 cancer
Sioux Falls school administrator remains in remission from stage 3 cancer(Dakota News Now)
By Kelsie Passolt
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls school administrator has been open about his cancer battle since the journey began. Two years in and he has some encouraging news to share, along with an important message for anyone going through a difficult battle of their own.

This month marks two years since Washington High School Activities Director Nate Malchow was diagnosed with cancer: stage 3 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. But, there’s a different two-year mark in his cancer journey that he has his sights set on, one he hasn’t reached just yet, it’s still six months away.

“That would be two years in remission. If there’s going to be a re-occurrence in this type of cancer, 80% of those re-occurrences occur within the first two years (of remission.) So, getting to February (2021) is going to be a big date for my family and I. And then once you hit five years, they declare you cancer-free,” Nate says.

Being in remission means his CT scans and bloodwork aren’t showing any detectable cancer. A month ago, he got some good news to give him and his family an added boost.

“They’re telling me that I don’t have to have any scans unless I start showing symptoms again. I’ll go back every three months just to do bloodwork and meet with my doctor. When we’re going through this journey as a family, any time we can get good news, we’ll take that.”

His wife posted that update in the #chowstrong Facebook group which has more than 500 members. Nate says having the support of so many people has made a difference, so has keeping a positive attitude. He has this message for others going through a tough time:

“If there’s adversity or you have something that’s not going your way, there’s a little ray of sunshine involved in that too and what can I learn to make myself better? Through this whole experience, I’ve really learned to appreciate the things I have around me, my family, the people I get to work with.”

While his battle isn’t over yet, things are looking up.

“I’m fortunate to be doing what I’m doing each and every day,” he says.

Something else that is keeping Nate feeling good is staying active. He has gotten into biking this summer and jogging.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Laura moves toward landfall in southwestern Louisiana as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Laura rapidly gained strength Wednesday, growing into a menacing Category 4 hurricane with the potential for a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of sinking entire communities.

News

17-year-old arrested after 2 killed during unrest in Kenosha

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

News

Watch: Noem says “founding principles are under attack” in RNC speech

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Governor Kristi Noem gave remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention Wednesday night, stating the nation’s “founding principles are under attack.”

News

New Redfield school building finally complete for new school year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Redfield school district completes their construction project, in time for the start of school.

Latest News

News

The Link Community Triage Center announces opening time frame, thanks to charitable gift

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Beth Warden
"The Link will serve those in our communities who are experiencing behavioral health and addiction challenges and need to get triaged or linked to the right places to help with those challenges," said Mayor TenHaken.

News

Noem to speak at RNC, highlighting women in politics

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Engen
Noem to speak at RNC, highlights women in politics

News

Sioux Center man sentenced for allegedly showing explicit pictures to children

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
A northwest Iowa man has been sentenced for allegedly showing sexually explicit pictures to minors at a church children’s program.

News

Sioux Falls police investigating after shots fired at vehicle

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Authorities are looking for suspects who they say fired shots at a car in central Sioux Falls.

News

Iowa gov denies commutation for grandmother serving life

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has rejected a request to commute the life sentence of a 74-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for her role in a 1979 murder-for-hire plot.

News

TONIGHT AT 10: ‘Forward into Light’ special honors those who fought for women’s right to vote

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Wednesday night, we’ll share a special story honoring those who fought for that right.