South Dakota sees 343 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; Recent data affected by ‘reporting aberration’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday, though officials say the spike is in large part due to a reporting aberration of state data.

Health officials reported 343 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing total known cases to 12, 194.

According to a press release from the Department of Health, the aberration affected the number of new cases reported Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Those numbers have since been adjusted.

The aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed, it did not affect notification or investigation process.

South Dakota Department of Health officials hold a briefing on the state's latest COVID-19 cases.

The total number of deaths due to the disease remained steady at 162.

Active cases rose by nearly 500 to 2,000 on Thursday. Clayton said this number was also previously suppressed earlier this week due to the data aberration.

Current hospitalizations increased by 17 to 75.

