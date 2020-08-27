Advertisement

South Dakota state government to merge agriculture, DENR departments

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two major departments within the South Dakota state government will soon be merged.

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Thursday that the South Dakota Departments of Agriculture and Environment & Natural Resources will merge to form the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The Department of Agriculture traditionally aims promote the state’s largest industries - farming and ranching. The Department of Environment & Natural Resources’ stated mission is to protect public health, provide environmental monitoring, and assess natural resources in the state.

A timeline for when the merger will be completed has not been set, according to Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem. A press release from Noem’s office said the new department will be “streamlined.” Fury declined to give any further details about why the departments are being merged.

Noem said Hunter Roberts, the current Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, will oversee the new department. Beginning September 8, and until the merger is complete, Roberts will serve as interim Secretary of Agriculture while continuing to also lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden has been serving as interim director of the ag department since the previous director retired in May.

Roberts is an owner and operator of the Roberts Ranch in Stanley and Lyman counties. He has worked in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development as state energy director and as a policy advisor for Governor Daugaard working on agricultural policy and overseeing the South Dakota Department of Agriculture.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Twins vote to not play Thursday’s game against Detroit

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnesota Twins will not play their scheduled series-opening game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

News

Victim in fatal house explosion near Marshall identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home near Marshall, Minn.

News

Iowa governor says bars must close in 6 counties as virus cases surge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered that all bars be closed in six of the state’s largest counties in response to surging numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases blamed in part on young people ignoring mask and social distancing recommendations in such establishments.

Latest News

News

South Dakota sees 343 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; Recent data under-reported due to ‘reporting aberration’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday, recording 343 additional cases.

News

New Brookings asst. police chief issues statement over 2016 social media post

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The new Assistant Police Chief of the Brookings Police Department has issued a statement apologizing for statements he made in 2016 after several police officers were fatally shot in Dallas.

News

Sioux Falls Lyft driver searches for coin owner

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Erik Thorstenson
Sioux Falls Lyft driver wants to find coin owner.

News

Continued unemployment claims in South Dakota drop substantially in August

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Continued unemployment claims have dropped substantially since the beginning of August in South Dakota, while first-time claims continue to fluctuate in the state.

Marshall home explosion

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities are investigating an explosion that leveled a home near Marshall.

News

2 leaders of Mitchell economic groups abruptly resign

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The leaders of the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce and Mitchell Area Development Corporation have resigned, though it unclear why.