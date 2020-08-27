Stormy Evening Ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An active remainder of the day and into Friday morning is on the way across the Dakota News Now viewing area as we’ll be tracking widespread showers and thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded our area to an Enhanced Risk for severe weather meaning there is a likelihood of more widespread and longer lasting severe storms throughout tonight.

The main risks with the severe weather will be for damaging wind gusts while large hail will be mainly confined to western South Dakota. The tornado risk is low, but not completely counted out. The flash flooding risk is low as well given how dry is has been. The storms will exit throughout Friday morning and the sun will return gradually from west to east. It may take a little longer for places like Sioux Falls to see sunshine for Friday. Highs will be in the upper 70′s to the lower 80′s for Friday.

The weekend will begin on a sunny note with comfortable conditions on Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer and be in the lower to approaching mid 80′s. The first half of Sunday will be quiet as well, but a strong cold front will approach the area throughout the afternoon triggering more showers and storms by that evening. Some of those storms could become severe as well.

This drops our highs down to the 70′s for early next week finally giving those air conditioners a break. Morning lows will even be in the lower 50′s! Next week is looking to stay dry until chances for showers and storms return by the end of the week.

