Technology helping businesses stay productive during pandemic

By Jacob Cersosimo
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many companies to send their employees home to work remotely, and advanced modern-day technology has helped give those employees the tools to be productive from home.

Things like laptops and cell phones accessible in 2020 have made a big difference in the home office.

Over time, technology has progressively gotten more advanced and when the Coronavirus pandemic took the world by storm, technology was there to help many businesses.

Tech expert Will Bushee says there is a tremendous amount of technology that exists to help people work more remotely. “Things like dropbox, and we talked a little bit about video conferencing and Slack, but there is a lot of technologies that allow you to transfer files and share screens. Maybe you guys need to jump on the same machine and collaborate on a specific idea,” he said.

Most people having access to those applications and that software to communicate with customers and co-workers while being apart, only made the transition to working from home easier.

“We are at a point now where technology allows us to work anywhere whether it’s at home, or at our office, or even at the local coffee shops. The fact that we have that technology in advance leading up to everybody needing to work from home just made things a lot smoother of a transition,” said Bushee.

Great Western Bank has offices in 9 states and when the Coronavirus made its way to America, the company turned to technology to keep their business going.

Great Western Bank C.I.O. Scott Erkonen said, “If we didn’t have the technology that we had there’s no way that we could’ve made a shift to offsite work like we did when COVID hit. In a very short period of time, we were able to get over 900 people working offsite and being productive offsite at that time.”

With a new home office, comes a learning curve.

“You do have the adjustments to people getting onto video and using technologies like that that may not have used them as much in the past, so we’ve tried to keep a simplified approach there as well so the technology is easy to use,” said Erkonen.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

