Twins vote to not play Thursday’s game against Detroit

(KVLY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins will not play their scheduled series-opening game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

KSTP-TV reports that Twins players voted to not play the game.

The organization released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“The Minnesota Twins remain committed to using our platforms to push for racial justice and equality. Therefore, we fully respect our players for their decision to not play tonight’s game versus the Detroit Tigers. The recent shooting of Jacob Blake, a mere three months after the killing of George Floyd, shows again that real change is necessary and far overdue in our country, and it is our responsibility to continue playing a role in efforts to affect meaningful reform. We stand in solidarity with the Black community and, as full partners with others in the Twin Cities and beyond, we are committed to creating the change we want to see in the world – where everyone is protected, safe and welcome. There is no place for racism, inequality or injustice in our society.”

The move comes after NBA, WNBA, MLS and some MLB games were postponed Wednesday when athletes decided to not play the games following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The NBA, WNBA, NHL and several MLB teams postponed games Thursday, too. Some NFL teams also canceled practices.

