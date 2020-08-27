Victims of fatal park shooting in Rapid City identified

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Police have identified the two victims found fatally shot in a park in western South Dakota earlier this week.

Authorities say 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, a local man, and 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, of Greeley, Colorado, were found dead from multiple gunshots in Thomson Park in Rapid City Monday night.

Investigators believe the two knew the shooter, but a suspect hasn’t been identified.

They say evidence at the scene leads them to believe the shooting was drug-related. Police have declined to say what evidence was found.

KOTA-TV reports Rapid City has seen five homicides over the past month.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.