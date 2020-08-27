Advertisement

Walk in Sioux Center, IA to support kids camp that focuses on mental health

By Vanessa Gomez
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX Center, IA (Dakota News Now) - The WALK for Mental Health Awareness is Saturday, September 12th in Sioux Center, IA. It’s organized by the Maurice Reformed Church and the Seasons Center. The Seasons Center is a behavioral health center in the northwest region of Iowa. It offers a range of services to empower individuals to become active, contributing members in their communities. Funds raised at the walk will specifically support Camp Autumn. The therapeutic camp is for kids and provides them with a safe and fun place to heal if they have behavioral health concerns. The camp was even held this summer despite the pandemic.

"We look forward to sharing more resources on mental health through this event and how prevention and early intervention can play a key role in the overall well-being of our children, families, and communities," Christina Eggink-Postma said. She is the vice president of the program coordination and compliance at Seasons.

The walk is a free, family-friendly event. It will begin at 10:00 AM at the Children’s Park in Sioux Center.

Because of COVID-19, additional safety precautions will be implemented. People walking will be encouraged to stay with their group and try to social distance from others. Organizers will encourage masks and proper hand sanitizing as well.

People can register for the event here.

