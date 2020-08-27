Advertisement

West Lyon football has a tradition of winning

Wildcats have 5 state titles under Rozeboom
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
INWOOD, IA (Dakota News Now) -Building a winning tradition is impressive... Sustaining it is almost impossible in high school football. But not if you are the West Lyon Wildcats. They have never had a losing season under Jay Rozeboom and he’s been coaching for 28 years. How about a record of 272-52 during that time, that’s an average of 10 wins and less than 2 losses!

Last year was the 5th state title for the Wildcats. Only 7 coaches in Iowa history have won that many. 8 players have gone on to play Division One football with Kyle VandenBosch and Levar Wood making the NFL.

So what is the secret to their success? “We’re just blessed with strong, fast kids that like to work hard. You throw that combination together and it makes for good football players,” says Jay Rozeboom, West Lyon head coach.

Jordan Ver Meer, who’s on the cover of our magazine, grew up watching these great teams. He and his teammates simply want to keep the tradition alive. “It’s really tough actually because of how high the expectations are every single year to be the top dog where you’re at and having a target on your back and everything. It’s a lot of fun though I will say that. It’s been a lot of fun growing up being a Wildcat fan and going to all the games and then playing and everything. It’s been a lot of fun,” says Ver Meer.

And there’s no doubt, expectations are always high at West Lyon. And for good reason. They have built an incredible program that demands hard work which usually pays off on the scoreboard. “It just goes to the mentality and the tradition of our football players and team and they set their goals high, the bar is very high and they strive to get there,” says Rozeboom.

