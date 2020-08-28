11-run inning lifts Saints past Canaries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The St. Paul Saints used a big fourth inning to defeat the Sioux Falls Canaries 14-2 on Thursday night.

Damek Tomscha had three hits with an RBI and reached base all four times at the plate but the Saints’ big inning was too much for the Birds to overcome.

The Saints took the early in the in top of the first when Max Murphy hit an RBI double. Nate Samson drew a bases load walk to extend the game to 2-0.

Sioux Falls cut the deficit in half in the bottom of the first when Damek Tomscha knocked an RBI single to make the score 2-1.

Both teams fell scoreless in the second and third innings before the Saints broke the game open in the fourth. The Saints sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 11 runs on nine hits and made the score 13-1.

The Birds got one run in the bottom of the fourth when Tomscha led off with a triple and scored on a groundout from Jabari Henry to make the score 13-2.

The Saints added one more run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Mikey Reynolds to make the game 14-2.

The Birds bullpen didn’t allow a run after that and the ballgame ended there.

UP NEXT

The Sioux Falls Canaries hit the road and travel to St. Paul to face the St. Paul Saints for the start of a brand new three game set. First pitch for the opener at CHS Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Game recap courtesy Sioux Falls Canaries

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.