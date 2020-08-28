Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: How nutrition plays a role in performance and wellness for athletes

I'm always a promoter of food first, because you're going to get more things than just protein and carbohydrates, you're going to also be getting some great things like calcium zinc, iron, which are really important to our teenagers actually right now because they're growing so much.
I'm always a promoter of food first, because you're going to get more things than just protein and carbohydrates, you're going to also be getting some great things like calcium zinc, iron, which are really important to our teenagers actually right now because they're growing so much.(Dakota news now)
By Beth Warden
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Avera registered dietitian Anna Heronimus joins us for a question and answer interview about proper nutrition for athletes or those who want to live a healthy, active lifestyle.

Q: So it is really starting to ramp up into the fall sports season. Why is nutrition so important, if we’re going to be working out or if we’re competing in a sport?

A: So proper nutrition is super important for our athletes because it’s what fuels our body and helps our performance and intensity, it really also helps us with recovery and from our intense training and reduce inflammation and prevent injury. And right now it’s super important because it’s replenishing all our fluids that are lost during our training.

Q: I know one thing that a lot of athletes like to do is grab a protein shake especially for breakfast is that something that you’d recommend.

A: So supplements should be more used as a supplement they’re not really supposed to be a meal replacement, so I’m always a promoter of food first because you’re going to get more things than just protein and carbohydrates, you’re going to also be getting some great things like calcium zinc, iron, which are really important to our teenagers actually right now because they’re growing so much.

Q: And it looks like we’re going to have a continuation of the heat of summer, what do we need to do to stay hydrated during that time.

A: Yes, so it is hot so if your workout is less than 60 minutes water is going to do the trick. But sometimes their body does need those sports drinks, especially if we are you know doing something that is longer than an hour. If your training is very hard, or if you guys are going to be doing intense workouts.

Q: Are there certain foods that we could eat that could really boost our immune system?

A: So I really promote just and you know if you’re eating generally healthy so filling up on fruits and vegetables, making sure you have 100% whole grains, and things like protein and heart-healthy fats in your diet every day, you’re going to be already getting those immune-boosting foods. For example, if you guys are having Greek yogurts for breakfast. That’s a great prebiotic and that’s giving you some really good gut health. So that’s going to be helping you with your immune system also a lot of the vegetables we’re eating every day like things like asparagus, green beans have a lot of prebiotics in them which are already going to be helping your immune system, and then don’t forget about those heart-healthy fats like avocados, and olive oils that really promote your immune system as well.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Walk in Sioux Center, IA to support kids camp that focuses on mental health

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
The WALK for Mental Health Awareness is Saturday, September 12th in Sioux Center, IA.

News

The Link Community Triage Center announces opening time frame, thanks to charitable gift

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"The Link will serve those in our communities who are experiencing behavioral health and addiction challenges and need to get triaged or linked to the right places to help with those challenges," said Mayor TenHaken.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Knowing the difference between Heat Exhaustion, Heat Stroke

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:45 PM CDT
|
By Brian Allen
South Dakota has been caught in the grips of a multi-day heat wave. Tonight we look at the warning signs for both Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke.

Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Staying safe during a heat wave

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:44 PM CDT

Latest News

Health

Sick Kids: When to keep them home from school and when to call your doctor

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
"Any common cold could be coronavirus any, you know bout of diarrhea could be coronavirus, a stuffy nose can be coronavirus, a headache, sore throat," said Dr. Knutson.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: New Athletic Trainer at McCook Central helps protect students from injuries and COVID exposure

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
Avera Medical Minute: New Athletic Trainer at McCook Central helps protect students from injuries and COVID exposure

News

Patients tested for COVID-19 may have had data compromised

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:54 AM CDT
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is notifying people who may have had their personal information compromised if they were tested for COVID-19.

News

Avera Medical Minute: Advice for families as kids go back to school

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Vanessa Gomez
Health professionals offer advice to families as kids go back to school amid so much uncertainty during the pandemic.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: Critical need for blood donors during pandemic

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
During the pandemic, it can be a pretty good feeling to help others by donating blood. Blood drive numbers are low right now because many employers have their staff working at home.

Avera Medical Minute

Avera Medical Minute: eCARE school health services help students and faculty

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Beth Warden
A medical team member can support school systems by being their virtual school nurse, freeing up teachers and staff to focus on other things.