Big night for SFC volleyball, Harrisburg softball and Lincoln boys soccer

Top ranked Chargers and Tigers along with Riders boys soccer all win
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS and HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SF Christian Chargers girls volleyball team is ranked #1 in the Class “A” poll. And they showed why Thursday night with a 3-0 win over Tea Area behind the strong play of Abby Glanzer and her teammates.

The Harrisburg softball team also took over the top spot in the polls this week and looked very impressive in a sweep of #2 O’Gorman. They scored 10 times in the 2nd inning of a 12-5 win and went on to win the nightcap 14-2.

And in boys soccer at Howard Wood Field, the Roosevelt boys got a sweet goal from Abiaza Kane just inside the post to beat Lincoln 1-0.

