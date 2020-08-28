DOH: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls yoga studio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure after two people that visited a Sioux Falls yoga studio tested positive.

Health officials say the two people visited Ignite Yoga Studio at 6144 S Lyncrest Ave in Sioux Falls and were able to transmit the virus to others during the following times:

August 18th from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

August 18th from 8:30 a.m to 9:15 a.m.

August 19th from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.

August 19th from 7:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m.

August 19th from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:·

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick and consider wearing a cloth face mask when social distancing isn’t possible.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

