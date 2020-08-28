Advertisement

DOH: Potential COVID-19 exposure at Sioux Falls yoga studio

Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Allen County now has had a total of 236 cases reported since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health is reporting a possible COVID-19 exposure after two people that visited a Sioux Falls yoga studio tested positive.

Health officials say the two people visited Ignite Yoga Studio at 6144 S Lyncrest Ave in Sioux Falls and were able to transmit the virus to others during the following times:

  • August 18th from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
  • August 18th from 8:30 a.m to 9:15 a.m.
  • August 19th from 5:15 a.m. to 6:15 a.m.
  • August 19th from 7:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m.
  • August 19th from 8:30 a.m to 9:30 a.m.

Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:·

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick and consider wearing a cloth face mask when social distancing isn’t possible.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
  • Clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.
  • Individuals at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness, such as older adults and people who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease, should take actions to reduce their risk of exposure.

