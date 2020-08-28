Advertisement

Heartland Hemp Association to host event in Fort Pierre

By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Heartland Hemp Association will be hosting an event in Fort Pierre this weekend, hoping to answer some of the basic questions about the process of growing, harvesting and cultivating hemp as it gets closer to becoming legal here in South Dakota.

The event will feature panel discussions with different university professors, researchers, and legislators among many others.

You can free tickets to the event here.

