House damaged by fire in rural Minnehaha County

MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house is significantly damaged after a fire early Friday morning. It started about 12:15 AM in rural Minnehaha County where I-229 ends just to the north of Sioux Falls.

A spokesperson with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said the house was vacant. No one was injured.

Multiple volunteer fire departments had to respond to put it out. They weren’t able to get inside the house to fight the flames because of structural integrity though.

They’re still investigating the cause of the fire.

