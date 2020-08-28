Advertisement

JoAnn Fabrics reopens one year after being destroyed by tornado

JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts has reopened in Plaza 41, nearly a year after being destroyed by a tornado.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts has reopened in Plaza 41 nearly a year after being destroyed by a tornado.

Rebuilding took a year and it took six weeks to restock. There have been some delays due to the pandemic but staff says it’s been a busy stretch for everyone.

“Today is amazing, we opened our doors officially last night. We had 150 people come in right away. This morning it’s been really busy, kinda crazy, lots of people come in and excited that the store’s reopened,” says Store Manager Cindi Allen

Multiple businesses in the plaza have reopened since last September’s tornadoes. Including the original Pancake house and the Rush.

Pizza Ranch is expected to reopen this fall.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

