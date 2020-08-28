Kirby Dog Park opens in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Downtown Sioux Falls has now officially gone to the dogs.

The city’s newest dog park was christened Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mayor Paul TenHaken was in attendance at the Kirby Dog Park at Fort Sod.

The new park features a variety of innovative amenities including underground irrigation with sanitizing and deodorizing capabilities and charging stations.

The new park became a reality thank to a donation from Joe and Jennifer Kirby.

