Lingering Storms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Showers and thunderstorms will linger through the morning hours in eastern parts of the region. Sunshine will return to the west but we’ll be stuck with lingering cloud cover in the east. There’s also a slight chance we could see a shower or thunderstorm move through later this afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the north to the low to mid 80s in the south.

The weekend will begin on a sunny note with comfortable conditions on Saturday. Highs will be slightly warmer and be in the lower to approaching mid 80s. The first half of Sunday will be quiet as well, but a strong cold front will approach the area throughout the afternoon triggering more showers and storms by that evening. Some of those storms could become severe as well.

This drops our highs down to the 70s for early next week finally giving those air conditioners a break. Morning lows will even be in the lower 50s! Next week is looking to stay dry until chances for showers and storms return by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.