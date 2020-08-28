One man killed in Sioux Falls after getting hit by pickup truck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department, a 23-year-old man was killed after getting hit by a pickup truck.

Sgt. Olsen said the crash happened just before midnight Thursday near West 41st Street and South Carolyn Avenue. Officers found a Sioux Falls man dead when they arrived.

They believe he was walking in the area when he was hit, but police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

