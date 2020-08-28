Advertisement

OYO Taking Care of Annuals

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Doug and Aaron discuss what you can do to help keep you annuals alive during the very hot weather.

Doug says it really boils down to making sure you are properly watering your plants. If your plant is on the south or west side of your building, it’s getting a little extra sun. The hot and breezy conditions dry out soil pretty quickly, so it’s important to check your soil often and make sure you’re watering your plants. Doug says a good way to check the soil is by sticking your finger in it and feeling how wet it is.

It’s also important to make sure your plants are fertilized. Another thing you can do is, if your plants are in pots, make sure you use a bigger container. That will help keep more moisture and more nutrients in your soil.

