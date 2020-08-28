Advertisement

Pierre Native details his amazing bike journey

He made the journey on bike from Pierre to Alaska in about 40 days time.
By Austin Goss
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The coronavirus pandemic forced many people inside, and forced them to find new ways to pass the time.

Gary Wietgrefe loves the outdoors. There is no place he would rather be.

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Gary inside, he had to stay active. He decided to write his seventh book.

“We came back from overseas and we were isolating and i thought a lot of people were just sitting in their chair, and they want to do something different.” Wietgrefe said.

So instead of pounding the pavement, Gary pounded the keyboard. The end result was a book detailing his journey from Pierre, South Dakota to Alaska.

“Distracted drivers, bears, woods, bison, porcupines, there is just... hills, mountains, sands on the shoulder, there are so many things that could hurt you. I made the 3,000 miles journey without injury.”

Wietgrefe says the journey never would have been possible without his wife, who traveled ahead of him and took care of the lodging and food for him, as well as keeping him company along the way.

“It was our adventure together, and yes i did my part by getting lodging food and catching up with him.” said Patty, Gary’s wife.

Wietgrefe hopes his book will inspire others to get out and be active.

“You don’t have to bike forty days in a row like I did... You can bike two. Add the parts together, make it a vacation.”

To find out more information about Gary’s journey, or how to order the book, click here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota High School Activities Association amends constitution

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The two changes are a way to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Beresford School District parents raising concerns about COVID-19 cases

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Miranda Paige
As kids head back to class some schools are starting to see positive cases in their school district. One that’s been getting a lot of attention has been the Beresford School District.

News

Northern State cancels Gypsy Day parade as pandemic precaution

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Gypsy Day parade cancelled for second year in a row, amid pandemic precautions.

News

Technology helping businesses stay productive during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacob Cersosimo
Technology helping businesses stay productive during pandemic

Latest News

News

Twins vote to not play Thursday’s game against Detroit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnesota Twins will not play their scheduled series-opening game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.

News

South Dakota state government to merge agriculture, DENR departments

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Two major departments within the South Dakota state government will soon be merged.

Coronavirus

As virus rages, US economy struggles to sustain a recovery

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

News

Victim in fatal house explosion near Marshall identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
Authorities say one person was killed and another was injured in an explosion that destroyed a home near Marshall, Minn.

News

Iowa governor says bars must close in 6 counties as virus cases surge

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered that all bars be closed in six of the state’s largest counties in response to surging numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases blamed in part on young people ignoring mask and social distancing recommendations in such establishments.

News

South Dakota sees 343 new COVID-19 cases Thursday; Recent data under-reported due to ‘reporting aberration’

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The South Dakota Department of Health reported its biggest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases yet on Thursday, recording 343 additional cases.