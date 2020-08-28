PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -

The third annual PorkPalooza makes its delayed return on Friday, opening with plenty of music, drinks and delicious BBQ.

The event traditionally held in May was pushed back due to the Coronavirus, but the vendors and organizers are excited to have the venue back.

“Everybody is super pumped to be out and just doing what they do best, these guys have a crazy creative mind, and they love to have people eating their food and sampling their products,” said organizer and Remedy Brewing Co. Co-Founder Matt Hastad.

The event kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and Saturday at noon. Admission is free, and the $20 pork pass offers ribs from every vendor on Friday and pulled pork from everyone on Saturday. There is also a raffle over the weekend, with the $5 tickets raising money for LifeScape. Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item for Feeding South Dakota will receive a free raffle ticket.

There will also be a social distance costume party, with a no entry fee and a $250 grand prize. Secret judges will be around the event all Saturday, deciding whos costume keeps people away the best.

The venue for PorkPalooza is at 4800 N Career Ave., outside the University Center. The change of venue, from 8th and Railroad last year, offers plenty of space for social distancing.

