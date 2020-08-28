Advertisement

Salon Talk: Different takes on living life during a pandemic

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As this coronavirus pandemic has evolved, people have found their own ways of adapting.

Some are taking the most extreme precautions while others are deciding to live their lives as they see fit.

At a hair salon and spa in downtown Alcester, Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck finds three women, each with different takes on this pandemic, and each supporting the other’s decisions.

