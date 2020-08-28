Advertisement

Severe weather causes some damage in Northeastern South Dakota overnight Thursday

A line of storms caused some damage in Northeastern South Dakota.
A line of storms caused some damage in Northeastern South Dakota.(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - There were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for counties in Northeastern South Dakota and Southwestern Minnesota overnight Thursday. A line of storms moved through the region and caused some damage in some areas.

A viewer who lives in Castlewood, SD said a couple of tree branches were knocked down in her driveway and even one of her farm lights.

The strong wind blew some power lines down as well. She sent in photos showing crews fixing the power lines overnight.

If you have photos of the severe weather from Thursday into Friday impacting your region, submit them here.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kirby Dog Park opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The city’s newest dog park was christened Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

News

Coastal Louisiana a hot mess as Laura’s leftovers move east

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Two people arrested for DWI after crash in Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to Sioux Falls Police, four cars were damaged and two people were arrested after a crash early Friday morning.

Latest News

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hour ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

One man killed in Sioux Falls after getting hit by pickup truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Gomez
According to Sgt. Travis Olsen with the Sioux Falls Police Department, a 23-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck and killed late Thursday night.

News

House damaged by fire in rural Minnehaha County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

News

Thousands expected at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands are expected at the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address.