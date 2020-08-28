Severe weather causes some damage in Northeastern South Dakota overnight Thursday

SOUTH DAKOTA (Dakota News Now) - There were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for counties in Northeastern South Dakota and Southwestern Minnesota overnight Thursday. A line of storms moved through the region and caused some damage in some areas.

A viewer who lives in Castlewood, SD said a couple of tree branches were knocked down in her driveway and even one of her farm lights.

The strong wind blew some power lines down as well. She sent in photos showing crews fixing the power lines overnight.

If you have photos of the severe weather from Thursday into Friday impacting your region, submit them here.

