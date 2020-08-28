Sioux Falls Diocese lifts dispensation amid pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the pandemic made it’s way to South Dakota, churches across the state have been adapting to still give their members services.

The Sioux Falls Catholic Diocese recently invited their parishioners back to church.

The Sioux Falls Diocese is the first catholic diocese to lift its mass attendance dispensation in the United States, and Bishop Don DeGrood says the decision was data-driven.

“Originally the anticipation is that it was going to be really severe, and thanks be to God it hasn’t been and we’re grateful for that, so really looking at the data. Data, prayer, and seeking council led me to that decision,” DeGrood said.

DeGrood says that St. Joseph’s Cathedral in Sioux Falls has seen a steady increase in mass attendance throughout the summer, but this lifting of the dispensation doesn’t apply to everyone.

“Basically what it means is that anybody who is in the risk categories as we know it to be from the CDC, that they would not have an obligation to attend Sunday mass, as well as anybody who is caregivers for them,” the Bishop added.

Outside of the diocese in Garretson, Renovation Church is now holding services outside and plans to look to the school district for direction.

Lead Pastor at Renovation Church Tyler Ramsbey said, “As a church in order to make an easy decision we just decided when the Garretson School District moves classes online then we’ll move our services online before that happens we are going to try to follow the same thing the school is doing.”

Although the Sioux Falls Diocese stretches across eastern South Dakota, Bishop DeGrood understands that every church is different.

“So the practical application gets delegated out to the pastors because there are particular circumstances that relate to individuals, the number of cases in that county or that particular area where that parish is at,” said DeGrood.

Bishop DeGrood says he continues to monitor the severity of the Coronavirus across the state and will make decisions in the future based on data.

