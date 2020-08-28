South Dakota Army National Guard deploying to Djibouti, Africa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - More than 190 soldiers with the South Dakota Army National Guard will soon be heading to Djibouti, Africa. Families and soldiers gathered in Sioux Falls Friday for a deployment ceremony of the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.

Soldiers will be in Djibouti for several months to promote regional security and stability, dissuade conflicts, and protect US and coalition interests. This will be Captain Anthony Conklin’s first deployment

“It’s going to be really exciting, there’s going to be a lot of new things to learn.”

While preparing for deployment, COVID mitigation measures have been a big part of almost all of their training exercises.

“Especially in the beginning, we were doing a lot of distance training. We did a lot of zoom meetings, online training,” said Captain Conklin.

“Normally we are standing in formations, we are shoulder to shoulder. We spread our formations out, we wear masks when we are doing stuff. We’re checking temperatures twice a day,” said Lt. Colonel Heath Abraham.

This is Abraham’s third deployment. He says it will look a lot different due to COVID. Once in Africa, he says traveling around the continent will be constricted.

“We’ll have restriction of movement considerations anytime people leave the base. We may have to have them go into a 14-day quarantine when they come back if they went to a country that was considered dirty. And it’s not the person’s fault, it’s not the peoples’ fault. It’s simply that the pandemic is a consideration,” said Lt. Colonel Abraham.

There will also be restrictions on who is allowed on base.

The unit will report to Fort Hood, Texas to complete several weeks of training prior to going overseas. The deployment to Africa is set to last nine months.

