Advertisement

South Dakota reports 323 new COVID-19 cases, active cases remain above 2,000

As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)
As of Monday, July 27, South Dakota had 123 deaths due to COVID-19. (MGN)(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 323 new COVID-19 cases as active cases remain above 2,000.

The 323 new cases bring the state total 12,517 a day after the state announced an underreporting due to a ’reporting aberration’. The increase in active cases brings the state to 2,182.

Both current hospitalizations and total hospitalizations increased Friday. Current hospitalizations are at 80, up five from Thursday. Total hospitalizations are now at 995.

The state also reported 38 more recoveries, the state total now sits at 10,170.

The death toll also increased from Thursday to 165.

On Thursday, a Department of Health official said an aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received. This geocoding process helps officials verify the state and county where the patient lives. State Epidemiologist Joshua Clayton said the problem has been fixed. He said the aberration did not affect the notification or investigation process.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

More than 750,000 still without power in Laura’s aftermath

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The remnants of Hurricane Laura unleashed heavy rain and twisters hundreds of miles inland from a path of death and mangled buildings along the Gulf Coast, and forecasters warn of new dangers as the tropical weather blows toward the Eastern Seaboard this weekend.

News

2020 Pigskin Preview magazine now available

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
High school football is returning in South Dakota, and so is our annual Pigskin Preview special.

News

Thousands gather at March on Washington commemorations

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An estimated thousands have gathered Friday near the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, where the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream” address, a vision of racial equality that remains elusive for millions of Americans.

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Colton Molesky
The third annual PorkPalooza offers music, drinks and plenty of BBQ.

Latest News

News

Kirby Dog Park opens in downtown Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city’s newest dog park was christened Thursday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

News

Severe weather causes some damage in Northeastern South Dakota overnight Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings were issued overnight Thursday for several counties in Northeastern South Dakota.

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

Two people arrested for DWI after crash in Sioux Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
According to Sioux Falls Police, four cars were damaged and two people were arrested after a crash early Friday morning.

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now

News

PorkPalooza returns to Sioux Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now