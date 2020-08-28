Top 2 teams in 11-AAA play Saturday in Brandon with 2 of the most exciting players in the state

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The game of the week in high school football is actually on Saturday in Brandon with the top 2 teams in 11-AAA... And 2 of the most exciting and fun-loving players in the state.

And ironically they play the same positions and could face each other. Brandon Valley’s Jackson Hilton can score from anywhere on the field. But he won’t be the only one on the field who opponents fear.

That’s because Tyler Feldkamp has been providing fireworks since his freshman year for the Rough Riders. These two guys have become fast friends over the years and appreciate what the other brings to the football field when they will play on Saturday. And both just love being able to play the game with a smile. ”J Hil is a competitor and he’s another guy who likes to have fun while playing and every time he’s playing I try to look on the news to find if he’s scored and what he’s doing and what he’s up to and we always text after each game and talk about how well they did or what was the highlight,” says Feldkamp.

”I mean he just loves the game. When he scores you can see his motions and stuff or like when something goes bad you can see all of his motions. You can probably see it more when he scores because he’s always dancing on the sidelines and dancing with his teammates and dancing with his teammates,” says Jackson Hilton.

You wonder which one will be doing the most celebrating with his teammates Saturday night. This will be a great match-up of teams and also of two good friends. And they won’t have to text after the game either.

