Advertisement

Top 2 teams in 11-AAA play Saturday in Brandon with 2 of the most exciting players in the state

Roosevelt @ Brandon Valley features two of the state teams and players
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The game of the week in high school football is actually on Saturday in Brandon with the top 2 teams in 11-AAA... And 2 of the most exciting and fun-loving players in the state.

And ironically they play the same positions and could face each other. Brandon Valley’s Jackson Hilton can score from anywhere on the field. But he won’t be the only one on the field who opponents fear.

That’s because Tyler Feldkamp has been providing fireworks since his freshman year for the Rough Riders. These two guys have become fast friends over the years and appreciate what the other brings to the football field when they will play on Saturday. And both just love being able to play the game with a smile. ”J Hil is a competitor and he’s another guy who likes to have fun while playing and every time he’s playing I try to look on the news to find if he’s scored and what he’s doing and what he’s up to and we always text after each game and talk about how well they did or what was the highlight,” says Feldkamp.

”I mean he just loves the game. When he scores you can see his motions and stuff or like when something goes bad you can see all of his motions. You can probably see it more when he scores because he’s always dancing on the sidelines and dancing with his teammates and dancing with his teammates,” says Jackson Hilton.

You wonder which one will be doing the most celebrating with his teammates Saturday night. This will be a great match-up of teams and also of two good friends. And they won’t have to text after the game either.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

11-run inning lifts Saints past Canaries

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
11-run inning lifts Saints past Canaries

Sports

Big night for SFC volleyball, Harrisburg softball and Lincoln boys soccer

Updated: 1 hour ago
Big night for SFC volleyball, Harrisburg softball and Lincoln boys soccer

Sports

USF star RB Watson transfers to play for Texas Longhorns

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Ovenden
USF star RB Watson transfers to play for Texas Longhorns

Sports

Saints score 11 in 4th inning to beat Birds 14-2

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Sports

HS highlights from Volleyball, Softball and Boys Soccer

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

USF's Gabe Watson transferring to Texas

Updated: 1 hours ago

Sports

Great friends and great teams meet Saturday at Brandon

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

South Dakota High School Activities Association amends constitution

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
The two changes are a way to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Pierre Native details his amazing bike journey

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Goss
One South Dakotan details his journey on bike from Pierre to the North Pole in his new book.

News

Twins vote to not play Thursday’s game against Detroit

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Dakota News Now staff
The Minnesota Twins will not play their scheduled series-opening game against the Detroit Tigers Thursday night.