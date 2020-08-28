Trump Campaign supporter faces conflict in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo man has been traveling along I-29 to places like South Dakota and Nebraska to fundraise for the Trump Campaign. He met some opposition in Sioux Falls this past weekend when he was set up on 41st Street.

Eric Smith says he has pushed for President Trump’s campaign and other Republicans on the ballot like Lacy Johnson who is running for Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, which is in Minneapolis. Smith has visited Sioux Falls before but had a few unexpected situations this past weekend. One involved protesters coincidentally gathering nearby in support of the BLM Movement.

Police say they have been called a few times to the area to assess and deescalate anything that might happen, but it is a situation they are still evaluating.

Smith says some of the items from his stand have been thrown into the street and he has had sprinklers turned on while he was set up.

