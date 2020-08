SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said two people were arrested Friday morning after a car crash in Sioux Falls.

Four vehicles were damaged in the crash.

It happened at 13th Street and South Summit Avenue, just west of Minnesota Avenue around 2:45 AM Friday.

Police took two people into custody for DWI.

