USF star RB Watson transfers to play for Texas Longhorns

Watson to be a Longhorn
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Some disappointing news for Jon Anderson and USF football fans although ultimately everyone is probably excited for such a great opportunity. All-world running back Gabe Watson, who missed most of last year after a phenomenal 2018 is transferring to Austin, Texas to run the football where Earl Campbell did with the Longhorns. The Big 12 is planning to play this fall and the N-S-I-C is not. And Watson sure looked like a future NFL running back 2 years ago when he rushed for almost 2,000 yards and couldn’t be stopped by anybody. He scored 27 times and averaged 7 yards per carry for the Cougars and gained 1,980 yards...

He missed all but one game last year so was able to move on as a grad transfer. There’s a big chance for him to play at Texas with their main back opting out and only 3 scholarship backs on the team. Watson led Division II in rushing in 2018.

